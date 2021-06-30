Bryan Health Warns of Telephone Scam About Billing

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–There’s another telephone scam to watch out for that’s spreading across Lincoln.
Bryan Health says some people in Lincoln have been targeted by scammers where a pre-recorded message, sounding as if it originated from Bryan, asks for payment of an outstanding balance and press a series of numbers to confirm. According to Bryan Health, the person responsible for this scam is capable to have caller ID show a number associated with Bryan Health and may use the name of a current employee.
If you receive a call with this pre-recorded message, call Bryan Health’s compliance line at 402-481-1010 or Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.