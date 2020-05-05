Bryan Officials Update The Latest On Testing, While Elective Surgeries Resume
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 5)–Bryan Health officials announced Tuesday another mobile COVID-19 testing clinic that will be happening this week in Crete.
It will be held Thursday afternoon from 1pm to 5:45pm outside of Crete’s Utility District Building off of 9th and Oak, behind the Food Mart.
As of Tuesday morning, Bryan Health has tested 4,262 people. Of those, 545 people have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 3,500 have tested negative and there are 170 pending cases.
Bryan Medical Center currently has 19 COVID-19 patients, nine from Lancaster County, ten from surrounding counties. Officials say that’s the highest number of COVID-19 patients they’ve cared for since the beginning of this pandemic.
Bryan Medical Center President and CEO John Woodrich said six of those patients are on ventilators, seven patients are in the ICU, four are in the Progressive Care Unit, and eight are in the General Care Unit.
“As I go to the store or pick something up, I wear my mask and I’m still seeing roughly 50 percent of the people in this community not wear a mask. You really need to do that and washing of your hands is so important and I really give a lot of credit to all the businesses taking extra precautions and measures, wiping carts and doing all they can to make a safe environment,” added Woodrich.
On Monday, Bryan Health continued performing elective surgeries, where nearly a dozen procedures were done. Hospital officials say they are monitoring personal protective equipment usage and they are still not allowing visitors.