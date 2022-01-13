Bryan Urgent Care Locations Changing Covid Testing

Lincoln, NE (January 13, 2022) Bryan Health has made changes to the locations that COVID-19 testing is being offered. Effective this coming Monday, January 17, all rapid testing will be done at Bryan’s NorthPointe Urgent Care location at 27th and Fletcher. An appointment will be required. One can be scheduled at bryanhealth.org/covid-testing. That location will be devoted, temporarily, ONLY to rapid Covid-19 testing. Tests will be given only to those with symptoms.
Patients with other Urgent Care needs are urged to use Bryan Urgent Care at LifePointe (7501 S. 27th St.) or Southeast (84th and Pioneers) locations. Appointments will be required for ALL visits until further notice. They can be scheduled at bryanurgentcare.org.
Additionally, to continue to care for and reserve staff and supplies for individuals who are ill, Bryan is suspending all COVID-19 testing for the public without symptoms at their On-Demand Lab at Bryan Pine Lake Campus until further notice. This includes testing for return to travel, return to work and other general COVID-19 testing for the public.
