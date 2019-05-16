Burger King Employee Arrested After Assaulting Customer in Lincoln Drive-Thru

An assault at a Lincoln Burger King landed a Lincoln man in jail.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News 45-year-old Timothy Snuggs, an employee at the restaurant, was arrested after he repeatedly punch a customer during a dispute in the 25th and O streets Burger King drive-thru.

Bonkiewicz said Snuggs left knots on the 18-year-old victim’s head and neck as well as lacerations and cuts last Thursday.

According to the police report, the argument stemmed from both parties thinking the other had a bad attitude.