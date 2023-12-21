Burglar Arrested After He Was Caught Inside Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 21)–Lincoln Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of breaking into and taking money from the O’Reilly Auto Parts store near 10th and Arapahoe early Monday morning.

Captain Todd Kocian on Wednesday said officers were called by an employee who arrived at work and found someone, later identified as Lane Duncan, sitting at her desk with money and a hammer. The front door glass and cash register were damaged.

Kocian says Duncan was arrested for burglary and possession of burglars tools.