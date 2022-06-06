Burglar Breaks Into Downtown Lincoln Vape Shop Early Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–Someone broke into a downtown Lincoln vape shop early Monday morning, taking off with several vape pens and cartridges.
Police say a passerby saw a man wearing dark clothing break a window on the west side of the Generation V at 17th and “O” and then watched the suspect take off eastbound. When officers showed up, investigators say several glass cabinets were rummaged through, where $375 worth of merchandise was taken.
Damage to the cases is around $1,600. Police are still investigating this case and if you have information, call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.