Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake Road on Sunday.
According to LPD, officers responded to an alarm at the store at around 2:35 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that the glass front door was shattered.
LPD said there was approximately $200 in damage and that an unspecified amount of electronic items kept in the store was stolen.
The suspect currently remains unknown. This incident remains under investigation.