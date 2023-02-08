Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop

Police Lights (Getty Images)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”

Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.

If you have information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.