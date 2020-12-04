Burglars Steal Products From Smoke Shop Early Friday Morning
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–Police are investigating a burglary at a northeast Lincoln smoke shop early Friday morning, where a door was kicked in and items were taken.
Police tell KFOR News officers were called to Highest Cloud at 48th and Madison, about a burglar alarm going off. Once officers got to the scene, they found the front door kicked in and another door left open. Police say as investigators were reviewing security video, they saw people breaking in and taking off with rolling papers and other smoking products.
While there are no official suspects, police say they are looking for more clues into who may be responsible. If you have information that can help, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.