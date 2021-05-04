Burglary At Southeast Lincoln UPS Store Remains Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–A burglary reported at a UPS store in southeast Lincoln is under investigation, after opening up for business on Monday morning to find the register had been opened.
Police say officers were called around 8am Monday to the UPS store off of 70th and Van Dorn and when the register was found open, the manager reported that cash was stolen and deposit bags in the office had been removed. The manager told LPD the store was locked overnight and there were no signs of someone forcing their way inside the building. Surveillance video, though, shows a man going into the store between 3am and 3:30am Monday.
Police would like to hear from you, if you have information on this burglary. Call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.