Burglary Reported At Central Lincoln Pizza Restaurant
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 22)–Lincoln Police someone broke into the Godfather’s Pizza at 33rd and “O” early Friday morning, taking off with cash from the restaurant.
Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said after officers arrived, they found the front door open with the lock damaged. An interior door was also damaged gaining access to an office where cash was stored. A manager arrived and verified that cash was stolen from the business.
Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are requesting video from the area. The total damage was estimated around $600.
This in an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.