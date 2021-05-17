Burglary Reported Sunday At Star City Shores
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–A burglary at Star City Shores near 33rd and Highway 2 is under investigation.
Lincoln Police were called just before noon Sunday and when officers showed up, they talked to an employee, who said sometime between Saturday and Sunday morning someone broke into the pool office. Electronics, radios, clothing and food were taken for a $3,400 loss.
Police looked over the area for any more clues and, so far, no suspects. About $300 damage was done, when entry was made into the office.