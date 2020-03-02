Burial Service Held Honoring Donald Stratton, Nebraska Native And Pearl Harbor Veteran

LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 2)-Burial services with full military honors were held for Donald Stratton in his home town of Red Cloud Monday. Stratton was one of three remaining survivors from the U-S-S Arizona, one of the ships sunk at Pearl Harbor.
Stratton was severely burned after the Japanese bombed the ship, on December 7th of 1941, but he survived. Donald Stratton lived in Colorado Springs, and his life was recently chronicled in the New York Times Best Seller, All the Gallant Men. He was 97.
Read Donald Stratton’s Obituary from Williams Funeral Homes in Red Cloud Below:
Donald G. Stratton, was born July14, 1922 in Inavale, Nebraska to Robert and Jessie Stratton and upon graduation from high school in Red Cloud, he enlisted in the Navy and was a Seaman First Class aboard the USS Arizona.
He was united in holy matrimony to Velma D’Ette Lockhart on April 23, 1950. The couple was married for 69 years where they travelled the world and grew a beautiful family.
Mr. Stratton loved God, loved his country and loved his family. He quietly departed this life Saturday, February 15, 2020 in his Colorado Springs, CO home alongside his wife and son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jessie, daughters Gypsy Dawn and Roxane Jo and son Robert, brother Daryl and sister Norma and great grandson DJ.
He is survived by his brother Willie and his son Randy Stratton (Kathy) and wife Velma.
His legacy will forever be cherished in the lives of his grandchildren: Dana Stratton, Kimberly Brewer, Robert Stratton Jr., (Becky), Jessika Caldwell (Tony) and Nicole Stratton. His great grandchildren were so blessed to have spent precious years hearing his stories: Nathan Hernandez, Jax Brewer, Robert Stratton, Kennedy Stratton, Emersyn Caldwell, Bryce Caldwell and Boden Caldwell.
Donald Stratton was one of the last three remaining survivors of the USS Arizona. On the morning of December 7, 1941, a 19-year-old Donald was beckoned to his battle station as the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor sending the Navy’s flagship, the USS Arizona to the depths. On that day, 1,177 men perished in the explosion leaving just 300 alive. Donald was burned over 65% of his body and escaped the inferno by climbing across a line to a neighboring ship—the USS Vestal. In an incredible act of courage, Donald and fellow survivor Lauren Bruner were saved by a sailor named Joe George. After years of striving to recognize Joe for his heroism that day, Donald, Lauren Bruner and their families, stood aboard the USS Arizona Memorial December 7, 2018 to posthumously honor Joe George with a Bronze Star with a “V.” The courage and bravery of Joe and the grit and grace of Donald has weaved together a precious community of families that hope to keep the memory of Pearl Harbor alive.
After spending over a year in the hospital recovering, Donald re-enlisted in the US Navy as WWII was still raging. At first, the Navy wouldn’t allow Donald to re-enlist due to his medical discharge, however he proved them wrong by going through boot camp a second time. He participated in six more invasions aboard the USS Stack. After WWII ended, he was 100% medically discharged and went on to work with deep sea divers and oil rigs offshore.
Mr. Stratton’s life was recently chronicled in the New York Times Best Seller, All the Gallant Men.
In the book, Donald references a poem that was placed in the wallet of Eleanor Roosevelt where it reads, “Somehow out there, A man died for me today. As long as there be war, I must answer Am I worth dying for?”
Throughout his life, Donald asked himself that very question. Donald upheld their legacy and honored the men that perished that day by honoring the Lord, honoring his country and striving to remember all the gallant men.