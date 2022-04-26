Buried Grenade Found North of Waverly

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 26)—A grenade buried along a roadway north of Waverly was discovered by a city worker Monday afternoon.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Tuesday morning said the worker was digging out a damaged road sign post at 148th and Waverly Road, around 2:30pm Monday when he hit what was a piece of concrete. Instead, it was a grenade that hasn’t been manufactured since the 1960s.
Deputies, along with the Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb squad and the Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team were called to help dispose of the grenade. Sheriff Wagner said the pin to the grenade was missing but the spoon was still in place. Traffic was shutdown for about two hours, while NSP safety detonated and disposed of in an open field.
No one was hurt.