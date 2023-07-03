Business Conditions Index For Nebraska and Nine State Region Stays Above Growth Neutral

OMAHA–(KFOR July 3)–Creighton University’s Mid-America Business Conditions Index continues to expand above growth neutral for the fifth straight month.

The Business Conditions index for the nine-state region, including Nebraska, remained above neutral at 50.8 for June, but down from the 51.3 in May. On average, supply managers expect wholesale prices for the products and services their firm purchases to climb by 0.7% over the next six months.

In Nebraska itself, the index reading dropped to 46.1 in June from 51 in May.

The index ranges from 0 to 100 and anything at 50 is growth neutral.