Businesses that Sell Delta 8 Products Could Be Impacted by Legislative Proposal

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN Feb. 2)–Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has pointed out that any products advertised as legal and contain some psychoactive elements of marijuana are prohibited by state law.

That would be synthetic Delta 8 or Delta 6 or other THC-based products that are considered illegal under Nebraska law and a bill in the Nebraska Legislature would redefine the definition of hemp, so it can’t have more than 0.3% THC. That would prohibit Delta-8, according to Hilgers, saying substances like that are dangerous.

Several stores in Lincoln that sell Delta-8 products may be heavily impacted by this bill. Sarah Linden is the CEO of Grateful Green and Generation V in Lincoln and told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, the bill goes to far and thoughtful regulation would be better.

“This is a very important bill because it essentially obliterates the industry and takes away our consumers’ rights to use these products,” Linden said.

The industry has been booming and Linden said those places pay out $67-million to its employees in Nebraska.