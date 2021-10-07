Busy Downtown Street Facing Temporary Closure For High Rise Project

Lincoln, NE (October 7, 2021) Beginning at 8 a.m. this coming Sunday, October 10, “Q” Street, between 10th and 12th streets, will be closed for crane removal. The crane has been in use during the construction of Lied Plase ResidencesOn-street parking and sidewalks in this area will also be closed. Several StarTran bus routes may be detoured in this area during the closure. This work is scheduled to be completed by October 22.
To allow access to the Que Place Garage, 1111 “Q” St., 11th Street between “P” Street and the entrance to the garage will temporarily be converted to two-way traffic. The detour guiding drivers around the closure and into the garage will be marked.
Digital signs will alert traffic to lanes changes and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
Portions of Four Other Streets to Close October 11
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, October 11, four Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) projects will temporarily close portions of the following streets:
For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.