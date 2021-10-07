      Weather Alert

Busy Downtown Street Facing Temporary Closure For High Rise Project

Oct 7, 2021 @ 1:14pm
Courtesy of Lied Place Residences

Lincoln, NE (October 7, 2021) Beginning at 8 a.m. this coming Sunday, October 10, “Q” Street, between 10th and 12th streets, will be closed for crane removal. The crane has been in use during the construction of Lied Plase ResidencesOn-street parking and sidewalks in this area will also be closed. Several StarTran bus routes may be detoured in this area during the closure. This work is scheduled to be completed by October 22.

To allow access to the Que Place Garage, 1111 “Q” St., 11th Street between “P” Street and the entrance to the garage will temporarily be converted to two-way traffic. The detour guiding drivers around the closure and into the garage will be marked.

Digital signs will alert traffic to lanes changes and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Portions of Four Other Streets to Close October 11

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, October 11, four Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) projects will temporarily close portions of the following streets:

  • Westbound Old Cheney Road between Vandervoort Drive and South 59th Street will be closed for water main repairs. This work is scheduled to be completed by October 22.

  • Yankee Hill Road between South 56th and South 70th streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Access to residences with driveways on Yankee Hill Road will be maintained. The recommended detour is South 56th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 70th Street. This project includes street repairs, new pavement, and new pavement markings. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025. This project is scheduled to be completed by October 25.

  • “R” Street between North Eighth and North Ninth streets will be closed to replace a storm sewer inlet and street repair. The sidewalk on the south side of “R” Street will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by October 29.

  • Northbound North 14th Street/North Antelope Valley Parkway between Military Road and Saunders Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs. The northbound sidewalk will be closed. StarTran northbound bus stops on Route 41-Havelock will also be closed in this area during the work. Access to university facilities will be maintained whenever possible. Two-way traffic on North 14th Street will be restored on Saturday, October 30 only for the University of Nebraska Lincoln home football game against Purdue. This project is scheduled to be completed by November 19.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

