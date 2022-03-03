Cameron Hall Files For Lancaster County Board District 1 Seat

(KFOR NEWS March 3, 2022) Cameron Hall has filed paperwork with the Nebraska Secretary of State to run for the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners in District 1.
“As a lifelong resident and business owner in Lancaster County I am excited about the opportunity to serve this district,” Hall said. “I look forward to meeting voters throughout the
district and listening to their concerns about the county and the qualities they are looking for in their next commissioner.”
Hall has proudly served the community as a residential home builder in Lincoln where he is building homes for families across the county. Hall is an active member of the Lincoln
Independent Business Association and the Home Builders Association of Lincoln. Hall and his wife, Sydney, built a home in South Lincoln and were married in 2021.
“I am running for county board to move Lancaster county in the right direction,” Hall continued. “During this campaign, I look forward to hearing from voters on the issues that will impact
them.”
As a member of the LIBA Elected Officials Forum, Hall has been involved with local elected officials hearing what they are doing day to day and how the decisions made by elected officials
are impacting families and businesses throughout the county. Hall will utilize his experience building a successful and listening to his customers to understand how to best serve their
needs. Hall is committed to bringing these skills representing the voters of District 1.
“As a business owner, we don’t spend money we don’t have, and the county should be following the same model,” Hall states. “We need to invest taxpayer money to benefit the
people of Lancaster County.”
County Board District 1 includes the Southwestern part of Lincoln, Sheridan, Southwest Downtown, Williamsburg, SouthPointe, and the Ridge.
