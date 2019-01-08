Candidate For Mayor Withdraws From Race

Andy Ringsmuth announced the end of his campaign for Mayor of Lincoln Tuesday

“After prayerful consideration and consultation Monday evening with several trusted advisors, I have decided to not continue my campaign for Mayor of Lincoln,” Ringsmuth said. “This was a challenging decision but I know in my heart it is the right choice for my family and I at this time.”

Ringsmuth said he will continue to be active in the local political scene, but not as a candidate, and instead fully endorses Cyndi Lamm.

“Of all the candidates in the race, my beliefs, values and philosophies align closest with Cyndi,” he said. “I will enthusiastically support her and will work to make her the next mayor of Lincoln.”

READ MORE: Lamm Proposes Property Tax Reduction, Other Budget Changes