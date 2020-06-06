Candlelight vigil on north steps of State Capitol Building
(KFOR NEWS June 5, 2020) One week after violence broke out during peaceful protests in reaction to the Memorial Day death by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, protesters in Lincoln displayed a more spiritual side, holding a candlelight vigil on the north steps of the State Capitol Building, A smaller, respectfully focused crowd replaced the more vocal, aggressive crowds displayed last weekend.
Last Friday night into Saturday morning , a riot at 25th and O caused heavy damage to the EZ GO convenience store and Metro PSC. Both businesses are still boarded up, but open. A week ago Saturday night into Sunday morning…more violence. This time to businesses along Lincoln Mall. $1 million damage to the Universal Upland Insurance building at 601 S. 12th.
Sunday night into Monday morning…more violence. Huntington Elementary had a classroom damaged from an arson fire. Bethany Library was broken into and books set on fire. And a police cruiser was set on fire at 49th and Huntington, near the NE Team Center Headquarters. Monday violence took the form of Target at North 48th and O Street being vandalized. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights were peaceful.