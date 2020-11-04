Cap On Interest Rates For Payday Lending Approved
LINCOLN–(AP Nov. 3)–Nebraska voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a measure to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%.
The measure changes existing state law, which allows lenders to charge more than 400% annually. Supporters of the measure argued that such high rates victimize low-income borrowers and those who do not understand lending requirements.
Industry officials countered that the high rates are misleading because most loans are short-term and that capping the interest rate will put lenders out of business.