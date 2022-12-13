Capt. John Vik Graduates From FBI National Academy

LSO Capt. John Vik (photo courtesy LSO)

(KFOR NEWS December 13, 2022) 237 law enforcement officers have graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, including Captain John Vik of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The 284th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 48 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, 5 military organizations, and 5 federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director, Christopher Wray, delivered remarks at the ceremony. Class spokesperson, William Lexton-Jones of the Metropolitan Police in London, England, represented the graduating officers.

Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.

A total of 53,908 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

