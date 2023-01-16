Car Catches Fire Early Monday Outside Lincoln Repair Shop

Fire fully involves a car outside the House of Mufflers and Brakes near 29th and Cornhusker early Monday morning. (Scott Kaye/Alpha Media Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–It doesn’t appear that damage was done to a repair shop, when a fire broke out in a vehicle early Monday morning in north Lincoln.

According to reports from the scene near 29th and Cornhusker Highway, the fire did not extend into the building that is home to the House of Mufflers. At last check, there were no reports of any injuries.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.