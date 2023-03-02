Car Crashes Into A Lincoln Credit Union on Wednesday Morning
March 2, 2023 8:41AM CST
Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 1)–Lincoln Police say an 88 year old woman crashed her car late Wednesday morning into the LincOne Federal Credit Union near 47th and W Streets.
The car went through the front of the building and entered an office where an employee was working. The employee was taken to the hospital and treated for a minor leg injury.
The driver wasn’t hurt and no other details were immediately available.