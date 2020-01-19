Car Crashes Into Casey’s General Store
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 19, 2020) Casey’s General Store near Leighton and North Cotner Blvd. is back open for business after a car crashed into the building Friday evening.
Officials examined the structural integrity of the building, cleared the area of debris and reopened the store Saturday. Damages is estimated to be around $15,000. No one was hurt.
After talking to police, the driver was allowed to leave, but the incident is still under investigation by LPD.
