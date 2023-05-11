Car Hits Building at 27th and ‘O’ Late Wednesday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–About $10,000 damage was done to a building, after a car hit it late Wednesday night at 27th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police say a car was westbound on “O” Street and was turning onto southbound 27th when it couldn’t complete the turn at the speed it was going and hit the building. The car the totaled and neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved.

The 19-year-old woman driving the car was treated at a Lincoln hospital for a minor injury and then was cited and released for negligent driving, driving during suspension and no insurance.