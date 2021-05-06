Car Hits Home While Trying To Flee From Lincoln Police
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–A car hit an east Lincoln home Wednesday morning, after trying to get away from police who were in an unmarked vehicle.
LPD says this happened in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive, after people in the car were seen throwing stuff at another vehicle near 70th and “O.” Officers saw what happened, pulled up alongside the car and showed their badges to pull them over. The car quickly turned off to get away, but a few minutes later it hit a home in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive and all four teenage girls took off.
Police were called and later found the girls in the 800 block of Lakewood Drive. The car they were in had been reported stolen Sunday from a home in Havelock.
The driver, a 17-year-old, has been referred for theft by receiving, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, MIP and having no driver’s license. Two of the teens were missing person cases.