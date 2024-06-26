KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Car/Pedestrian Crash in North Lincoln Injures One Person

June 26, 2024 11:50AM CDT
Car/Pedestrian Crash in North Lincoln Injures One Person
UNL Police are helping direct traffic away from the scene of a car/pedestrian crash on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024 along Antelope Valley Parkway just north of Saunders Avenue. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–There are few details regarding a car/bicycle accident that happened shortly before 11am Wednesday along Antelope Valley Parkway between Cornhusker Highway and Saunders Avenue.

Lincoln Police confirm to KFOR News the bicyclist was taken to a Lincoln hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.  What led to the collision remains under investigation.

A bicycle appears to have been damaged during a car/pedestrian crash on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 along Antelope Valley Parkway, just north of Saunders Avenue. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

For a period of time, northbound traffic was being directed to turn west onto Saunders Avenue, while southbound traffic was turning west onto Virginia Street.  Normal traffic has resumed in the area.

 

