Car/Pedestrian Crash Sunday Night in Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–An investigation into a car/pedestrian collision Sunday night at 48th and Baldwin shows that an 18-year-old Lincoln man was driving his car northbound on 48th from Baldwin, when it hit a pedestrian not in a marked crosswalk.

Lincoln Police Public Information Manager Erika Thomas says the 18-year-old driver looked down at his radio just before the collision.

“A 47-year-old Lincoln woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a non life-threatening injury to her head,” Thomas said during Monday’s media briefing.

No citations have been issued.

8:42am Monday

Lincoln Police, though, did confirm to KFOR News injuries to the pedestrian are minor.

