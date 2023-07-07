Card Skimmer Found In ATM at a North Lincoln Pharmacy

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–If you have withdrawn money from the ATM inside the Walgreen’s at 14th and Superior recently, you should check your bank statements for any suspicious activity or unwanted charges.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called to the store Thursday afternoon, after an employee that was servicing the ATM found a fake keypad over the actual keypad. Further inspection found a card skimmer inside the card terminal. Kocian says all the unauthorized equipment was removed from the ATM and investigators are working to find out how long that had been there.

No arrests have been made and continue to check credit card and bank statements, if you had used that ATM to withdraw money recently.