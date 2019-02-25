Cardi B Coming to PBA

The chart-topping rap star Cardi B plans to make her Lincoln debut July 26 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The pop culture sensation will be joined by Kevin Gates and Saweetie. Tickets to see the New York native go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and a venue presale will run from February 28 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

It’s been a historical year for Cardi B. In April 2018, Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and landed at No. 6 on the year-end Billboard albums chart. The album topped year-end lists from Rolling Stone, Time and The Ringer. Back in July, she became the first solo female rapper to see two songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “I Like It” hit the top spot after “Bodak Yellow” previously achieved the mark. She’s since returned to No. 1 with 2018 summer smash “I Like It” and Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You.”

Invasion of Privacy scored Cardi B five nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards, including album of the year and record of the year (for “I Like It”). A native of the Bronx, she’s collaborated with Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Migos and more.

Flyover, a Kansas City-based festival brand managed by regional concert promoter Mammoth Live, presents the show.

Tickets can be purchased at Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1.866.448.7849 (Automated) or 1.800.745.3000 (Live Person Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm local. Sunday 12pm – 6pm local).