Carter Elected To American Council on Education Board of Directors

NU President Ted Carter briefs reporters on his budget proposal at Varner Hall June 15, 2022. (Courtesy of NU Communications)

LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 7)–University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter has been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education, the major coordinating body for the nation’s colleges and universities.

Carter was one of about a dozen higher education leaders elected to the ACE board on Friday. His term will run through September 2026.

“I’m honored to join this distinguished group of friends and colleagues from across the country in advocating for affordable, quality, competitive higher education that transforms the lives of individuals and society at large,” Carter said. “Not only is this a chance to connect with some of the nation’s leading voices in higher education, but anytime we get to share Nebraska’s story on a national stage, it’s good for our state.

“This is both an exciting and challenging time for higher education. People are noticing what we’re doing here in Nebraska to think differently about how to meet the needs of students, our state and the workforce. I’m pleased to be part of this national conversation.”

With more than 1,700 members, ACE is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions: two- and four-year, public and private. ACE members educate 2 out of every 3 students in all accredited, degree-granting U.S. institutions.