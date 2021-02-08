Catalytic Converter Thefts Have Been Rising In Lincoln Since The Start of 2021
Catalytic converter. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–More catalytic converters have been stolen from cars in Lincoln since the start of 2021 than the last few years combined.
As of Jan 1st, there have been almost 60 catalytic converters stolen from cars, more than reported from 2015 thru 2018 combined. Last year, there were 274 stolen catalytic converters, a $200,000 loss/damage total.
Lincoln Police say commercial vehicles and businesses seem to be targeted. Power tools are being used to steal these catalytic converters, so investigators want you to consider where you park overnight and call LPD at 402-441-6000 when you see suspicious activity or hear power tools.