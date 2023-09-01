LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–Thieves hit a north Lincoln car dealership sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, where they removed catalytic converters from seven vehicles.

Lincoln Police say officers were called to A&B Auto Sales near 33rd and Cornhusker, where an employee found the converters were missing. Damage to the vehicles is worth around $3,500 and the total loss of the catalytic converters was estimated to be around $6,700.

If you have information about this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.