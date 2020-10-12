Cause Determined For 2 Recent Fires
(KFOR NEWS October 12, 2020) Causes have been determined for a pair of unrelated weekend fires.
On the morning of October 10th at 6710 Adams, someone saw smoke coming from a house. Inspector Don Gross reported the cause of the fire was a spontaneously ignited bag of charcoal. The damage totaled $65,000 to structure and contents.
During the afternoon of October 10th, LFR responded to 1119 A Street on report of smoke and flames from an apartment building. Fire crews found fire on 2 floors of the building. Inspector Tom Schmidt determined the cause of the fire to be arson. The damage estimate is $400,000 and the investigation is ongoing.
