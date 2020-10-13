CDC and the American Mosquito Control Association Collaborate on First-ever Comprehensive Resources for Mosquito Control in Areas Affected by Natural Disasters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) have collaborated to provide the first-ever comprehensive volume of resources to guide mosquito control in areas affected by natural disasters, such as hurricanes and flooding in this special edition of the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association (JAMCA).