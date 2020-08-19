CDC data show disproportionate COVID-19 impact in American Indian/Alaska Native populations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6934e1.htm?s_cid=mm6934e1_w">new study</a> that specifically examines how COVID-19 is affecting American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) – one of the racial and ethnic minority groups at highest risk from the disease. CDC found that in 23 selected states, the cumulative incidence of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among AI/AN was 3.5 times that of non-Hispanic whites.