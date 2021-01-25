CDC estimates 1 in 5 people in the U.S. have a sexually transmitted infection
New data published by the CDC estimate that on any given day in 2018, 1 in 5 people in the U.S. had a sexually transmitted infection (STI). The analyses, published in the journal <a href="https://journals.lww.com/stdjournal/Abstract/9000/Sexually_Transmitted_Infections_Among_US_Women_and.97758.aspx"><em>Sexually Transmitted Diseases</em></a>, show the burden of diagnosed and undiagnosed STIs in the U.S. and the estimated medical costs associated with STIs.