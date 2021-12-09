Weather Alert
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Armstrong & Getty
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
The Dan Bongino Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Operation Santa Claus
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
CDC Expands COVID-19 Booster Recommendations to 16-and-17-year-olds
Dec 9, 2021 @ 8:17am
CDC Expands COVID-19 Booster Recommendations to 16-and-17-year-olds.
Lincoln News
NSEA Survey Shows COVID’s Devastating Effect on Students and School Staff
3 hours ago
Revolving Loan Funds Created to Support Affordable Housing In Lincoln
4 hours ago
LPD Officer Assaulted During Struggle With Suspect In Trespassing Call
5 hours ago
Local Sports
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple, Raiola Hired As Assistant Coaches
1 day ago
East’s QB Walters Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of The Year
1 day ago
Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
1 day ago
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Armstrong & Getty
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
The Dan Bongino Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Operation Santa Claus
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On