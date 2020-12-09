      Weather Alert

CDC expands local area health estimates to include data for the entire U.S. New PLACES data help inform local health decisions

Dec 9, 2020 @ 4:20am

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the expansion of the 500 Cities Project, a 2016 initiative to provide city- and neighborhood-level health estimates for a large portion of the nation’s population. The project is being renamed PLACES, and now provides <strong><u>P</u></strong>opulation <strong><u>L</u></strong>evel <strong><u>A</u></strong>nalysis and <strong><u>C</u></strong>ommunity <strong><u>Es</u></strong>timates to the entire United States to show the prevalence of chronic diseases and the health impacts on underserved communities.