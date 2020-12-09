CDC expands local area health estimates to include data for the entire U.S. New PLACES data help inform local health decisions
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the expansion of the 500 Cities Project, a 2016 initiative to provide city- and neighborhood-level health estimates for a large portion of the nation’s population. The project is being renamed PLACES, and now provides <strong><u>P</u></strong>opulation <strong><u>L</u></strong>evel <strong><u>A</u></strong>nalysis and <strong><u>C</u></strong>ommunity <strong><u>Es</u></strong>timates to the entire United States to show the prevalence of chronic diseases and the health impacts on underserved communities.