CDC Principal Deputy Director Named 2021 Service to America Medal
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, MD (RADM, USPHS, RET), has been named a finalist in the Partnership for Public Service’s 2021 Service to America Medals, known as the “Sammies.” Dr. Schuchat is a finalist in the Paul A. Volcker Career Achievement Category that recognizes a federal employee for leading significant and sustained accomplishments throughout a federal career of 20 or more years.