Cedars Hopes To Give Abused, Neglected Children A Normal Christmas

Giving Tuesday, and the time until Christmas, are particularly important for the 800 to 1,000 children under the care or supervision of Cedars. The Lincoln non-profit either shelters abused and neglected children, finds foster homes for them, or works with their families to help them smooth out their problems. Around 200-300 are in emergency shelters at any given time, and Cedars has its Giving Trees in numerous locations around Lincoln in hopes that members of the public will donate the presents needed to help each child feel loved during the Christmas holiday.

President Jim Blue says Cedars Giving trees are located at the Gateway Mall, at all C-V-S stores, and at Cedars headquarters at 66th and Pioneers. Executive Vice President Meagan Liesveld says every child under their care is important, but the first priority is around 250 children who will NOT spend Christmas at home with their families.

“Those might be one of the kids in one of our foster homes, maybe a child in our Cedars emergency shelter. We’re going to try and provide a little bit more for those kids.”

Two donors took Giving Tuesday to another level: They matched cash donations to Cedars up to $10,000. One of the two, John Kuchta told KFOR he does it because he supports the work Cedars does for abused and neglected children.

“They do great work in our community. Thousands of kids would not get help without the assistance of Cedars and the work they do here.”

Jan Zoucha, a long time board member of Cedars, told KFOR that many people are surprised when they hear that as many as one thousand children are under Cedars care at any time. “It’s heart breaking in a lot of ways to know that this happens right here in Lincoln, Nebraska.” She said that, when children come to Board meetings and tell their stories, it’s obvious that many are apprehensive about the upcoming Holidays. “They’re worried. They’re stressed. They don’t know if they’re going to have a Christmas.”

Cedars giving trees, listing presents requested by children under their care or supervision, can be found at the Gateway Shopping Center, at all Lincoln C-V-S Stores, and at Cedars headquarters at 66th and Pioneers.