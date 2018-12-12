Cedars Named Four Star Charity

Cedars Home For Children has become the 7th non-profit in Lincoln to earn a Four Star rating from Charity Navigator, the highest rating given by one of the nation’s leading evaluators of non-profit organizations. Charity Navigator says its rating means a charity is in good financial shape, and that its operations are accountable and transparent. It’s the second year in a row Cedars has received a Four Star rating.

“CEDARS’ exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds CEDARS to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support CEDARS.”

CEDARS was founded over 70 years ago by a Lincoln minister and his wife to provide safe refuge to children and youth who were victims of neglect or abuse and had no other safe place to spend the night. It serves approximately 2,500 kids and families each year.

“The people of this community have long trusted the work of CEDARS,” said Jim Blue, CEDARS President. “Receiving the 4-star rating again this year validates the trust they have placed in us to carry out this important work of caring for the most vulnerable children in our community.”

Other Lincoln non-profits that currently hold the four star rating are the Capitol Humane Society, the Nebraska Humanities Council, Center for People in Need, Matt Talbot Kitchen, Friendship Home, and the Nebraska Children and Families foundation.

Just a week ago, Cedars was KFOR’s Business Of The Week.