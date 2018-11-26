Business Of The Week

CEDARS has been helping kids in crisis and building strong families in our community for over 70 years.

CEDARS President, Jim Blue, describes the organization this way, “We’re about taking care of kids and families who are in some really difficult situations.”

Helping children and youth who are unable to live safely at home has been at the core of CEDARS’ mission from its founding. In the past year, the organization provided 105,824 nights of safe care for children and youth unable to stay at home. CEDARS offers the only emergency shelter for youth in Southeast Nebraska. And every day, an average of 220 children and youth are cared for in CEDARS foster homes.“I am so thankful that so many kids who can’t live at home can live with foster families,” Blue says.

Beyond out-of-home care, CEDARS also works with families to help them stay together. “We are serving hundreds of kids and their families so that the kids can remain safely at home,” says Blue. “CEDARS provides these services through early childhood education, parenting education and a variety of in-home services intended to strengthen the family environment so the child can grow up safe and healthy.”

When a family is in need of resources, support and education, CEDARS focuses on maintaining healthy connections and helping families remain intact with services designed to help the entire family.

This past year, CEDARS staff worked with Tessa and her family. Tessa, age 18, is determined to be a good mom. She confided in CEDARS staff that she had doubts about raising her baby, Reba. Tessa’s own childhood was chaotic and unstable. She didn’t have good role models to show her how to be a good parent.

Now on her own, trying to balance school and raising a daughter, she felt like she was struggling.

Through support from CEDARS’ team, Tessa found the guidance she needed, helping her know how to take care of baby Reba, anticipate the milestones Reba would be reaching, and understand how nurturing and attachment could give Reba the foundation for a successful future.

Being a parent and going to school is not easy. But having the right tools as a parent greatly improved Tessa’s relationship with Reba which reduced stress in the home and increased hope for their future together.

Reba is growing up healthy and strong because her mom Tessa is committed to giving her daughter her best and now has the support and the right parenting tools to do so. Reba will have the good role model that Tessa didn’t and will be able to pass that on to her own children someday.

This is the multi-generational impact that comes from supporting families.

For more information about how CEDARS helps kids in crisis and builds strong families, or to find out how to make a difference, call 402-434-KIDS (5437) or check them out online. “Everyone can go to our website at cedarskids.org or just go to Google, type in ‘CEDARS Lincoln,’ and we’ll make it really easy for folks to help us do our work. They can donate, or they can volunteer to help, or even become foster parents,” says Blue.

CEDARS is accredited through the Council on Accreditation and the National Association for the Education of Young Children. CEDARS is a United Way partner, a four star charity with Charity Navigator (the highest rating), a top-rated charity with the American Institute of Philanthropy, and a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity.