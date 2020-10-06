Celebrating Progress on Lincoln South Beltway
(source: KOLN)
(KFOR NEWS October 6, 2020) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will host an event on Thursday, October 8, to celebrate progress on construction of the Lincoln South Beltway. Work is well underway on the $352 million project, with Hawkins Construction Company leading the efforts on one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
Construction of the 11-mile east-west four-lane freeway will reduce congestion on Nebraska Highway 2 through Lincoln and improve regional mobility. Work began in February with scheduled completion in 2023.
NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis, Governor Pete Ricketts, State Senators, and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will make brief remarks starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at the worksite on US Highway 77 and Saltillo Road.
