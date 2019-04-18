Census: 9 Nebraska Counties Reach Record Population Highs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – U.S. Census Bureau data shows that nine Nebraska counties hit record population highs last year.

Nebraska’s three largest counties, Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy, account for more than 55% of the state’s 1.9 million residents.

David Drozd works for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Drozd says those three counties collectively added more than 12,000 people in the last year. He says the state’s 90 other counties lost roughly 700 people combined.

The new figures show the Omaha metro area grew by nearly 10,000 people between 2017 and 2018, and the Lincoln metro area added about 3,100 people.

Lancaster County continued to grow, but at a slower rate. Drozd attributes this to an increase in deaths and retirement among baby boomers, and a slowdown in births.