Central Lincoln Home Considered A Total Loss Following Tuesday Night Fire
The scene of a house fire on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3830 Vine Street. (Courtesy of LFR)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–A house fire in central Lincoln from late Tuesday night remains under investigation, but fire officials say it’s a complete loss with the assessed home value of $116,000.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called out just before 11pm to a home at 3830 Vine Street after passersby saw smoke and flames from the home and when crews arrived, the front side was fully involved in fire. LFR Captain Nancy Crist on Wednesday said neighbors reported that the house was abandoned by the owners a year ago.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.