Cervantes Withdraws His Nomination To Planning Commission
Furnished by The Mayor's Office
(KFOR NEWS July 7, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Pablo Cervantes has asked her to withdraw his nomination to fill a vacant position on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, and she is honoring that request.
“I appreciate Pablo considering service to our community on the Commission and understand that plans and circumstances sometimes change,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “I will offer another nominee in the coming weeks.”
The seat was recently vacated by Shams Al-Badry, who has moved out of state. The term ends in 2025.
The Planning Commission is nine-member body responsible for advising the City Council and County Board on planning and development matters. The Mayor appoints members for six-year staggered terms with concurrence of the City Council and Lancaster County Board. More information is available at planning.lincoln.ne.gov.
