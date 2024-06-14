KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Chain Reaction Crash Hospitalizes One Person in Critical Condition

June 14, 2024 12:14PM CDT
Share
Chain Reaction Crash Hospitalizes One Person in Critical Condition
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–A serious crash near 1st and Old Cheney on Thursday afternoon, where four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision heading westbound.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says investigators are looking into speed, restraints or distractions were factors in the crash. Two people were taken to a hospital, including a passenger in the second vehicle suffering critical injuries but is in stable condition.

The driver of the first vehicle wasn’t seriously hurt.  No citations have been issued.

Lincoln News

Local Sports