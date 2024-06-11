Challenge to Lincoln’s Firearms Ban in Public Places Thrown Out by Judge

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–A challenge to Lincoln’s ban on guns in public places has been thrown out, when a Lancaster County District Court judge last week threw out the case, because it lacked standing.

An attorney for the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association argued there was standing to the civil lawsuit against the City of Lincoln because the executive order signed by Mayor Gaylor Baird in April 2023 altered the behavior of gun owners. Lincoln’s ban and a similar one in Omaha were signed the same day Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 77 into law, which allows Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without a permit or taking a gun-safety training course.

That state law went into effect last September. No word yet if the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association will appeal.